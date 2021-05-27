TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 _____ 461 FPUS54 KEWX 270829 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 TXZ192-272130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-272130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-272130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-272130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-272130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-272130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-272130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-272130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-272130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-272130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-272130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-272130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-272130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-272130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-272130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ188-272130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-272130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-272130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-272130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-272130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ189-272130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ186-272130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-272130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-272130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-272130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-272130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-272130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ204-272130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ185-272130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-272130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-272130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-272130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-272130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$

_____