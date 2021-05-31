TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 193 FPUS54 KEWX 310840 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 TXZ192-312145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ205-312145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-312145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-312145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ187-312145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-312145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ190-312145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-312145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-312145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ206-312145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-312145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ228-312145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-312145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ209-312145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ219-312145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ188-312145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-312145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ207-312145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-312145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-312145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-312145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ186-312145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-312145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ225-312145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ194-312145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ171-312145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-312145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ204-312145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ185-312145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ203-312145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-312145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ221-312145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-312145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$