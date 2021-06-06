TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

649 FPUS54 KEWX 061847

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

TXZ192-070800-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ205-070800-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-070800-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to

102. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-070800-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-070800-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-070800-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-070800-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ172-070800-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ208-070800-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-070800-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-070800-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ228-070800-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 110.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-070800-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-070800-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ219-070800-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-070800-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ223-070800-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-070800-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-070800-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ222-070800-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ189-070800-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-070800-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ202-070800-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-070800-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ194-070800-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ171-070800-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-070800-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-070800-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-070800-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-070800-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-070800-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ221-070800-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-070800-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

147 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

