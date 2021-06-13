TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

_____

206 FPUS54 KEWX 130722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

TXZ192-132030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-132030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-132030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-132030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ187-132030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-132030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-132030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-132030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-132030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-132030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-132030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-132030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-132030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-132030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-132030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ188-132030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-132030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-132030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ191-132030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-132030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ189-132030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ186-132030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-132030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-132030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-132030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-132030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-132030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-132030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-132030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-132030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ173-132030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-132030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ218-132030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather