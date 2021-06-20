TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

109 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 110.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 112 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

100 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 112 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

308 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

110 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

