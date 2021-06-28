TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS54 KEWX 280813 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 TXZ192-282115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ205-282115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ183-282115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-282115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ187-282115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ193-282115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ190-282115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-282115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-282115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ206-282115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ224-282115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ228-282115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ184-282115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-282115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ219-282115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ188-282115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-282115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ207-282115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ191-282115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ222-282115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ189-282115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ186-282115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-282115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-282115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ194-282115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ171-282115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-282115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ204-282115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ185-282115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-282115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-282115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ221-282115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ218-282115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather