TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

427 FPUS54 KEWX 200752

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

TXZ192-202100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.



TXZ205-202100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ183-202100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.



TXZ220-202100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.



TXZ187-202100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ193-202100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ190-202100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ172-202100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.



TXZ208-202100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ206-202100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ224-202100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.



TXZ228-202100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.



TXZ184-202100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ209-202100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ219-202100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.



TXZ188-202100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ223-202100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ207-202100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ191-202100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.



TXZ222-202100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.



TXZ189-202100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ186-202100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ202-202100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ225-202100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.



TXZ194-202100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.



TXZ171-202100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ217-202100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ204-202100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ185-202100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ203-202100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ173-202100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.



TXZ221-202100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



TXZ218-202100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

252 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.



