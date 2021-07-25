TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

TXZ192-252030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ205-252030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-252030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-252030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ187-252030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-252030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ190-252030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-252030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-252030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ206-252030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-252030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ228-252030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ184-252030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-252030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ219-252030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ188-252030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-252030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ207-252030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ191-252030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ222-252030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ189-252030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-252030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-252030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-252030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

TXZ194-252030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ171-252030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-252030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-252030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-252030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-252030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-252030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-252030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ218-252030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

