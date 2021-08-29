TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

352 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

