TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

136 FPUS54 KEWX 300841

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ192-302145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-302145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-302145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-302145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-302145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-302145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-302145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-302145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-302145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-302145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-302145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ228-302145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-302145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-302145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-302145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-302145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ223-302145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-302145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-302145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ222-302145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-302145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ186-302145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-302145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-302145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ194-302145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-302145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ217-302145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-302145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-302145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-302145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-302145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-302145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-302145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

