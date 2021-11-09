TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ 526 FPUS54 KEWX 090924 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 TXZ192-092230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ205-092230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ183-092230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ220-092230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ187-092230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-092230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ190-092230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-092230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-092230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ206-092230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-092230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-092230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-092230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-092230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ219-092230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-092230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-092230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ207-092230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ191-092230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ222-092230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ189-092230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-092230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-092230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-092230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ194-092230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ171-092230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-092230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-092230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ185-092230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-092230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ173-092230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-092230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-092230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$