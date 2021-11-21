TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021 _____ 791 FPUS54 KEWX 210951 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 TXZ192-212300- Travis- Including the city of Austin 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-212300- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ183-212300- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-212300- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ187-212300- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-212300- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-212300- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-212300- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-212300- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ206-212300- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ224-212300- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ228-212300- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-212300- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-212300- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-212300- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ188-212300- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-212300- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ207-212300- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ191-212300- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-212300- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ189-212300- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-212300- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-212300- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ225-212300- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ194-212300- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-212300- Llano- Including the city of Llano 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-212300- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ204-212300- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-212300- Real- Including the city of Leakey 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ203-212300- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ173-212300- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-212300- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-212300- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 351 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$