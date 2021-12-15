TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 _____ 977 FPUS54 KEWX 150930 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 TXZ192-152230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ205-152230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ183-152230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-152230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ187-152230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-152230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ190-152230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-152230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-152230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-152230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ224-152230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ228-152230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ184-152230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ209-152230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-152230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ188-152230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-152230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-152230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-152230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ222-152230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ189-152230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-152230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-152230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ225-152230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-152230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ171-152230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-152230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ204-152230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-152230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ203-152230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-152230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-152230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-152230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 330 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$