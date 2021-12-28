TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 30.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill readings around 20 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

314 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

around 60.

