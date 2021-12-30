TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

TXZ192-302215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-302215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-302215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-302215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-302215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-302215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-302215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. More

humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-302215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-302215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-302215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-302215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-302215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-302215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ209-302215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-302215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-302215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-302215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ207-302215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-302215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-302215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-302215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-302215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-302215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-302215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-302215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-302215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-302215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-302215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-302215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-302215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-302215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings

around 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-302215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-302215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

315 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

