TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021 _____ 218 FPUS54 KEWX 010907 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 TXZ192-012215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ205-012215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ183-012215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ TXZ220-012215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ187-012215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ193-012215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. $$ TXZ190-012215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ172-012215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ208-012215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. $$ TXZ206-012215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ224-012215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ228-012215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ184-012215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ209-012215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ219-012215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ188-012215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 7 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ223-012215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20. $$ TXZ207-012215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20. $$ TXZ191-012215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 12 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ222-012215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-012215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ186-012215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ202-012215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ225-012215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ194-012215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. $$ TXZ171-012215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ217-012215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ204-012215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ185-012215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. $$ TXZ203-012215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ173-012215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ221-012215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20. $$ TXZ218-012215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 307 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$