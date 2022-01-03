TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

747 FPUS54 KEWX 030859

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

TXZ192-032200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ205-032200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-032200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-032200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-032200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-032200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-032200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-032200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-032200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-032200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-032200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-032200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-032200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-032200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-032200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-032200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-032200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-032200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-032200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ222-032200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-032200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-032200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-032200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ225-032200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-032200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-032200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-032200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-032200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-032200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ203-032200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-032200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-032200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-032200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

259 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

