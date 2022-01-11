TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

523 FPUS54 KEWX 110830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

TXZ192-112130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-112130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-112130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-112130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-112130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ193-112130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-112130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-112130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-112130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-112130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-112130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-112130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-112130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ209-112130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-112130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-112130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-112130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-112130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-112130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-112130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-112130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-112130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-112130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-112130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-112130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-112130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ217-112130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-112130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-112130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-112130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-112130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-112130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-112130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

