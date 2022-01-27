TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ205-272100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-272100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-272100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-272100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-272100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ190-272100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-272100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ208-272100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ206-272100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ224-272100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ228-272100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-272100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ209-272100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ219-272100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ188-272100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ223-272100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ207-272100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ191-272100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-272100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-272100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-272100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-272100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-272100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ194-272100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ171-272100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ217-272100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-272100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-272100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-272100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-272100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ221-272100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-272100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

