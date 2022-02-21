TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

_____

900 FPUS54 KEWX 210737

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

TXZ192-212045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-212045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-212045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-212045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-212045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-212045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, then patchy fog

this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-212045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy fog this

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-212045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-212045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-212045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-212045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog through the day.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-212045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ184-212045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-212045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog, then areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-212045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ188-212045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ223-212045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog through the day.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-212045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-212045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-212045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog, then areas of

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-212045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-212045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog, then patchy fog this morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-212045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-212045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread fog through the day. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-212045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ171-212045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-212045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-212045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-212045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-212045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog, then areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-212045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ221-212045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog, then widespread

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-212045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

137 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

