TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

141 FPUS54 KEWX 030938

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

TXZ192-032245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ205-032245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ183-032245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-032245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ187-032245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ193-032245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-032245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ172-032245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ208-032245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ206-032245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ224-032245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-032245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ184-032245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-032245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-032245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-032245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ223-032245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-032245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ191-032245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ222-032245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-032245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ186-032245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-032245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-032245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-032245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-032245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ217-032245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-032245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-032245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-032245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-032245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ221-032245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ218-032245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

338 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

