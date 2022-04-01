TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

340 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

