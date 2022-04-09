TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

TXZ192-091000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-091000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-091000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-091000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-091000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-091000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy and more humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-091000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-091000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-091000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ206-091000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-091000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-091000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-091000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-091000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-091000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-091000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-091000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-091000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ191-091000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-091000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-091000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-091000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-091000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-091000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-091000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-091000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-091000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-091000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-091000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-091000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-091000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-091000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ218-091000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

352 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

