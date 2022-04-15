TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

241 FPUS54 KEWX 150804

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

TXZ192-152115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-152115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-152115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-152115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-152115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ193-152115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-152115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-152115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ208-152115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-152115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-152115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-152115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ184-152115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-152115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-152115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-152115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-152115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-152115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-152115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-152115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-152115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-152115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-152115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ225-152115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-152115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-152115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ217-152115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ204-152115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ185-152115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ203-152115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ173-152115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-152115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-152115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

304 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

