TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

865 FPUS54 KEWX 210806

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

TXZ192-212115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-212115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-212115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-212115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-212115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-212115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-212115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-212115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ208-212115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-212115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-212115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-212115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-212115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-212115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-212115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-212115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-212115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-212115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-212115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-212115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-212115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-212115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-212115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-212115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-212115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-212115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-212115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-212115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-212115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ203-212115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-212115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-212115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-212115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather