Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

TXZ192-292200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-292200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-292200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-292200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ187-292200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ193-292200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-292200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-292200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ208-292200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-292200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-292200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-292200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-292200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-292200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-292200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-292200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-292200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-292200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-292200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-292200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ189-292200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-292200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-292200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-292200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-292200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-292200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ217-292200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-292200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ185-292200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-292200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ173-292200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-292200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-292200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

