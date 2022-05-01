TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

072 FPUS54 KEWX 010900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

TXZ192-012200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ205-012200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-012200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-012200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-012200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ193-012200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-012200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-012200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-012200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ206-012200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ224-012200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-012200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-012200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-012200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-012200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-012200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-012200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-012200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-012200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ222-012200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-012200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-012200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-012200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-012200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-012200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ171-012200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-012200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-012200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-012200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ203-012200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-012200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-012200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-012200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

400 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

