TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ 014 FPUS54 KEWX 120719 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 TXZ192-122030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ205-122030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ183-122030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-122030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ187-122030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ193-122030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ190-122030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ172-122030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ208-122030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ206-122030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-122030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ228-122030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ184-122030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ209-122030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ219-122030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-122030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ223-122030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ207-122030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ191-122030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ222-122030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-122030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ186-122030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ202-122030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ225-122030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ194-122030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ171-122030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ217-122030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ204-122030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ185-122030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ203-122030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ173-122030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ221-122030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ218-122030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. 