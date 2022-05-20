TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

237 FPUS54 KEWX 200740

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

TXZ192-202045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-202045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-202045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ220-202045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-202045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-202045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-202045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ172-202045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ208-202045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ206-202045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ224-202045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-202045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-202045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ209-202045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-202045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-202045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-202045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-202045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ191-202045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-202045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-202045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-202045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-202045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-202045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling to around 90 this afternoon. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ194-202045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-202045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ217-202045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

TXZ204-202045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-202045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ203-202045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-202045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-202045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-202045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

240 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

