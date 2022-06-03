TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ 411 FPUS54 KEWX 030808 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 TXZ192-032115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-032115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ183-032115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 105 to 110. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ220-032115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-032115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ193-032115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ190-032115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ172-032115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-032115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-032115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ224-032115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-032115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ184-032115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ209-032115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ219-032115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-032115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ223-032115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-032115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ191-032115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ222-032115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ189-032115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ186-032115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ202-032115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ225-032115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ194-032115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ171-032115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-032115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ204-032115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-032115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ203-032115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ173-032115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ221-032115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ218-032115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 308 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather