TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ 723 FPUS54 KEWX 180710 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 TXZ192-182015- Travis- Including the city of Austin 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ205-182015- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ183-182015- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ220-182015- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-182015- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ193-182015- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-182015- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ172-182015- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-182015- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-182015- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ224-182015- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-182015- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-182015- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ209-182015- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-182015- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ188-182015- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-182015- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-182015- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ191-182015- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ222-182015- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ189-182015- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ186-182015- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ202-182015- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-182015- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ194-182015- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-182015- Llano- Including the city of Llano 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ217-182015- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-182015- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-182015- Real- Including the city of Leakey 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ203-182015- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ173-182015- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ221-182015- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ218-182015- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 210 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$