Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

TXZ192-251930-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-251930-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-251930-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-251930-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-251930-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-251930-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-251930-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-251930-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-251930-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-251930-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-251930-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-251930-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ184-251930-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-251930-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-251930-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-251930-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-251930-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-251930-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-251930-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-251930-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-251930-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-251930-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-251930-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-251930-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ194-251930-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-251930-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-251930-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-251930-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-251930-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-251930-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-251930-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-251930-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-251930-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

127 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

