TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

TXZ192-272000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ205-272000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 99. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ183-272000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-272000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ187-272000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-272000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ190-272000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ172-272000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-272000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ206-272000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ224-272000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ228-272000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ184-272000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-272000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ219-272000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ188-272000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-272000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ207-272000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ191-272000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-272000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-272000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-272000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-272000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-272000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ194-272000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ171-272000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-272000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ204-272000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ185-272000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-272000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ173-272000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ221-272000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ218-272000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

150 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

