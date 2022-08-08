TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ 259 FPUS54 KEWX 080742 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 TXZ192-082045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-082045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ183-082045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-082045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ187-082045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ193-082045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ190-082045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ172-082045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ208-082045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ206-082045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-082045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ228-082045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ184-082045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ209-082045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ219-082045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ188-082045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ223-082045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ207-082045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ191-082045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ222-082045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-082045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ186-082045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ202-082045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-082045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ194-082045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ171-082045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ217-082045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ204-082045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ185-082045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ203-082045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ173-082045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ221-082045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ218-082045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 242 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather