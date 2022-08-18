TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

543 FPUS54 KEWX 180813

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

TXZ192-182115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ205-182115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ183-182115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ220-182115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-182115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ193-182115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ190-182115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ172-182115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ208-182115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ206-182115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ224-182115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-182115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ184-182115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ209-182115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-182115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-182115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ223-182115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-182115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ191-182115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ222-182115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-182115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ186-182115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ202-182115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ225-182115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-182115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Temperature falling to around 90 this afternoon. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ171-182115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ217-182115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ204-182115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ185-182115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ203-182115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ173-182115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ221-182115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-182115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

