TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

859 FPUS54 KEWX 280752

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

TXZ192-282100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-282100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ183-282100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ220-282100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ187-282100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ193-282100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-282100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-282100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-282100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-282100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ224-282100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-282100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ184-282100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ209-282100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-282100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-282100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-282100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ207-282100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ191-282100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-282100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ189-282100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-282100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-282100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ225-282100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-282100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-282100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-282100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ204-282100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ185-282100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ203-282100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ173-282100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-282100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ218-282100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

252 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather