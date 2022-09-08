TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ 541 FPUS54 KEWX 080655 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 TXZ192-082000- Travis- Including the city of Austin 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-082000- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-082000- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ220-082000- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ187-082000- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-082000- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ190-082000- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-082000- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-082000- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-082000- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ224-082000- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ228-082000- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ184-082000- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ209-082000- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ219-082000- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-082000- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-082000- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-082000- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ191-082000- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-082000- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ189-082000- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-082000- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ202-082000- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-082000- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ194-082000- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ171-082000- Llano- Including the city of Llano 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-082000- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ204-082000- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ185-082000- Real- Including the city of Leakey 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ203-082000- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-082000- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-082000- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ218-082000- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather