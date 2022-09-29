TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

002 FPUS54 KEWX 290655

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

TXZ192-292100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-292100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-292100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-292100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-292100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-292100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-292100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-292100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-292100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ206-292100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-292100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-292100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-292100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-292100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ219-292100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-292100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-292100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ207-292100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-292100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-292100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-292100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-292100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-292100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-292100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ194-292100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-292100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-292100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-292100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-292100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-292100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-292100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-292100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-292100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather