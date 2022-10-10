TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

800 FPUS54 KEWX 100735

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

TXZ192-102045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-102045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-102045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-102045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-102045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-102045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-102045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-102045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-102045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-102045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-102045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-102045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

$$

TXZ184-102045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-102045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-102045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-102045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-102045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-102045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-102045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-102045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-102045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-102045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-102045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-102045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-102045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-102045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-102045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-102045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-102045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-102045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-102045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-102045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-102045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

