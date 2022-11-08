TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

288 FPUS54 KEWX 080800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ192-082100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-082100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ183-082100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ220-082100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-082100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ193-082100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-082100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-082100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-082100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-082100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-082100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-082100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-082100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-082100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-082100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-082100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-082100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ207-082100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-082100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-082100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-082100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-082100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-082100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-082100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-082100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-082100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-082100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-082100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-082100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ203-082100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-082100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-082100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-082100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather