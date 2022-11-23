TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

388 FPUS54 KEWX 230829

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

TXZ192-232130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-232130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-232130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-232130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-232130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-232130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ190-232130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-232130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-232130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-232130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-232130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ228-232130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ184-232130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-232130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ219-232130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-232130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-232130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-232130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-232130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-232130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-232130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-232130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-232130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-232130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ194-232130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ171-232130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-232130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-232130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-232130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-232130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-232130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ221-232130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-232130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

