Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

TXZ192-152200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-152200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ183-152200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-152200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-152200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ193-152200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-152200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-152200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-152200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-152200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-152200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ228-152200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-152200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-152200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-152200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-152200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-152200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy

with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-152200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ191-152200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-152200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ189-152200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-152200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-152200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ225-152200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-152200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-152200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-152200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-152200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ185-152200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-152200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ173-152200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-152200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ218-152200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

249 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

