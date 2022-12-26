TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

140 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

