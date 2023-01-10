TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ 717 FPUS54 KEWX 100845 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 TXZ192-102145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-102145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ183-102145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ220-102145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ187-102145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-102145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-102145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-102145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-102145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-102145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-102145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-102145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ184-102145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-102145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-102145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ188-102145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-102145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-102145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ191-102145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-102145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-102145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-102145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-102145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ225-102145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-102145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ171-102145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-102145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ204-102145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ185-102145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-102145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-102145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ221-102145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ218-102145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 245 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$

_____