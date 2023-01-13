TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

