TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 113 to 118 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

