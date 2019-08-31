TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

855 FPUS54 KBRO 310856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

