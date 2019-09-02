TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
