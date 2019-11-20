TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
TXZ253-210300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ255-210300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ257-210300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-210300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ254-210300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ256-210300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-210300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-210300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-210300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ353-210300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ251-210300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-210300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
