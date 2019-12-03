TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

_____

221 FPUS54 KBRO 030956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather